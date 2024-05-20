Pittenweem Arts Festival: 140 exhibitors set to draw huge crowds to village
The event runs from August 3-10 and comes as the event rebrands its website and branding as it launches “A Revitalised - and Revitalising - Community Celebration in Scotland’s Artistic Village.” Full details at www.pittenweemartsfestival.co.uk
Huge crowds are expected to flock to the town, where they will see the intricate textile arts of Pauline Burbidge, the dynamic drawings of Charles Poulsen, the provocative art of David and Robert Mach, the photography and film-making of Liam Dickson. They can also see the beautiful ceramic works of Jennifer Alford, this year’s Henderson Award winner.
The festival transforms the quaint village of the East Neuk of Fife into a sprawling canvas of creativity during its run with galleries popping up homes, businesses and local halls. The 2024 event will see new venues added, and many first time exhibitors in Pittenweem.
A spokesperson said: “From tucked-away galleries to unexpected open spaces, the festival offers a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate art in various forms. With new venues secured, many of our artists are exhibiting at Pittenweem for the first time.
“Pittenweem Arts Festival is not merely an exhibition of stunning artworks; it's a vibrant celebration filled with events for everyone. F54om dawn until dusk, the village of Pittenweem buzzes with activity, offering a variety of events that cater to art lovers of all ages. Whether you're looking for family-friendly activities, creative workshops for children, or evening arts events to enjoy with friends, the festival offers something special for you every day.
