Plans unveiled for Fife Whisky Festival

The countdown has begun to the third Fife Whisky Festival in March 2020.

Tickets for the event go on sale early next month – after a Twitter tasting session on Wednesday August 28.

Whisky lovers will get to hear what a team of bloggers think in a tasting blind which starts at 7.00pm. Follow it with the hashtag #fifewhiskyfest.

The three-day event runs from March 6-8 with events in Cupar and at Lindores Abbey in Newburgh.

The festival has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2018 with more new exhibitors lined-up and tasting sessions with drams from more than 30 distilleries and independent bottlers as well as food stalls which will run throughout the day.

It was the brainchild of co-founders Justine Hazlehurst, of Kask Whisky, and Karen Somerville, of Angels’ Share Glass.

Ms Hazlehurst said: “We’re pleased with the way the festival continues to go from strength to strength attracting visitors from across Scotland and further afield and really putting Fife on the map as a whisky destination.

“We’ve got several new exhibitors for the 2020 event, including Edinburgh’s Holyrood Distillery and Tullibardine Distillery in Blackford, and will also be welcoming back our regulars from Fife and elsewhere.

“There will be something for everyone who loves whisky to enjoy and we’re looking forward to a great weekend.”

It already has the backing of legal firm MacRoberts LLP and global construction company ISG as sponsors, and several events lined-up.

These include a whisky-themed dinner at Lindores Abbey Distillery in Newburgh on the opening evening, and a special event at Lindores Abbey to bring proceedings to a close on the Sunday.

The online blind tasting is designed to whet the appetite of whisky lovers for more.

Mrs Somerville, who will join the panel for the event, said: “We thought a blind tasting on Twitter would be a great way to kick off the 2020 event. “We’ve got four fantastic drams lined up for our testers to try. It’s a fun way of giving whisky fans a taste of what’s to come next March.”

News of the festival’s return was also welcomed by local MSP, Willie Rennie, who said it helped to boost the local economy.

He said: “I’m delighted to see the Fife Whisky Festival return for its third year, becoming a fixture in the calendar.

“I was fortunate enough to attend this year’s event which was superbly organised and a huge success - it was packed with people from across Scotland tasting some of the country’s best whisky.

“It is great to see a growing number of Fife brands featuring too with the relatively new distilleries we have making their mark.

“I can’t wait to see what next year’s festival brings but I am sure it will continue to reinforce Fife’s status as a whisky destination.”

Guest names scheduled for the festival; include Springbank, Kingsbarns, Fraiser of Scotland, Ben Nevis and Paul John Whisky.

Luvians Bottle Shop, the festival’s on-site official retailer, will also be on hand for whisky purchases.

Euan Duncan, partner and chairman of sponsors MacRoberts, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer our support as part of our commitment to the wider food and drink market in Scotland.

“The sector is growing and the event marks an exciting opportunity for both established and emerging brands to not only showcase Fife Whisky, but also some of the best that Scotland has to offer.”

To buy tickets, from Saturday September 7, and for more details go HERE www.fifewhiskyfestival.com