The popular event takes place at St Bryce Kirk in the town’s St Brycedale Avenue on Saturday, August 19. There will be over 30 tables selling a wide range of items. The event’s resident artist will also be there drawing, selling and taking commissions for portraits.

The fair, which runs from 10.30am to 3.30pm, will offer a wide range of goods with tables showcasing antique and vintage items for sale. These will include gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects; cigarette cases; Vesta cases; cups; cutlery; picture frames; original and printed art tapestry; wooden items; large and small ceramics; magazines; glassware; books; postcards; comics; linen and soft furnishings; motoring items; vintage cameras and photographic equipment; vintage watches and clocks; coins; banknotes and medals; toys; models; tableware and other random collectables.

Card payment is available at the majority of stalls, but cash always works.

This weekend’s fair, organised by Julian Brooks who is also known as Collectable Jules, is the latest in a series to be held throughout 2023 in the town. The last fair of the year at St Bryce will be on November 25. Admission is £1 for adults.