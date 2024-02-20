Popular antiques, collectables and retro fair returns to Kirkcaldy for first event of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair at St Bryce Kirk offers bargain hunters the chance to look for some rare gems and one-off items.

And the first fair of the year promises to be even bigger than before.

Organiser Julian Brook, who is also known as Collectable Jules, explained: “We’ve now expanded to take up all the ground floor of the church, with many more stalls, lots of new people and an even wider range of items. And for the first time, the church is opening up their café for the day, which is much appreciated.”

Julian Brook, aka Collectable Jules, is hosting the first antique, retro and collectables fair in Kirkcaldy for 2024. (Pic: submitted)

The fairs have become a popular event in the local calendar since Julian held the first one in the town back in February 2020.

Visitors will be able to browse a range of stalls offering a wide range of goods for sale, including antique and vintage items.

Items on offer will include gold, silver and costume jewellery; silver items including silver rim objects; cigarette cases; Vesta cases; cutlery; picture frames; original and printed art; tapestry; wooden items; large and small ceramics; magazines; glassware; books; postcards; comics; linen and soft furnishings; motoring items; vintage cameras and photographic equipment; vintage watches and clocks; coins; stamps; medals; toys; models; vintage clothing and other random collectables.

The antiques, collectors and retro fair will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday, February 24. Entry is £1, payable at the door.