Priscilla Queen Of The Desert **** Edinburgh Playhouse

Twenty five years on from the original film, Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is probably more relevant than ever.

Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Its message of tolerance and respect chimes, as does the dark underbelly of hate and prejudice.

And it also entertains in a riot of colour.

It’s a homage to the soundtrack of the 80s/late 70s – everything from Go West to Gloria Gaynor and all your disco favourites sandwiched in between – as Priscilla makes her way across the Australian Outback to deliver the trio to perform a special concert.

On board is Trixi, played by Joe McFadden, the drag queen and married guy who finally plucks up the courage to meet his son for the first time.

He’s joined by the flamboyant Felicia (Nick Hayes) and the older, recently widowed Bernadette (Miles Western).

McFadden gets star billing on the back of his acting career and success winning BBC’s Strictly in 2017, and he is hugely engaging throughout as the young dad leading two very different lives, but, poured into one of his many frocks, he really has to go some to match the sharpness of Hayes, who is outstanding, and Western who steals much of this show as the slightly world weary, elder member of the trio.

They get the best lines, particularly in the second half where the laugh out loud insults are racked up a notch or two – the first set needed that sharpness to separate the story from the plethora of songs – and Bernadette’s touching, gentle blossoming romance with mechanic Bob, played with a perfect light touch by Daniel Fletcher, comes to the fore.

It’s smashing show which finishes with the audience on its feet enjoying the party.

A fun jukebox musical which will have you rummaging for the DVD of the film to enjoy it all over again.

Priscilla Queen of The Desert runs until Novemebr 9.

Ticket details HERE https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert-the-musical/edinburgh-playhouse/