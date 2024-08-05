Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Live music and family entertainment is set to take place on Leven’s seafront this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Promfest is back for 2024 offering two days of entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

Organised by Leven Community Council, the free event this year boasts 18 musical acts live on stage over the course of the two days as well as a funfair, bar, stalls and food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will even be pro-wrestlers competing in a 16ft ring at the 2024 event.

Samsara are among the local bands on the bill for the weekend. (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The first Promfest took place in 2014 and the popular festival previously only took place for one day, but it has been running on both a Saturday and Sunday since 2022.

Once again, a whole host of local musicians will be taking to the stage to entertain the crowds.

Those on the bill this year are on Saturday – Rudebeard, Burn the Maps, Luna J, Cornfield Chase, Lackeys, Aye Hobos, Permacrisis and Amber Barclay Academy of Dance; and on Sunday – Smoking Jeffries, The Ghost Train, Voodoo Pilots, Got Got Need, KamioKande, Moonlight Zoo, Toastie, Samsara and The Mary Bradford Singers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers will be hoping that the community will once again show its support for the annual event and come along and enjoy fun times by the beach. They’ll also have their fingers crossed the Scottish summer weather will be kind.

Promfest takes place on Leven prom on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 from noon until 9pm.