Public invited to share their stories as story wagon is set to roll into Kincardine

Storyteller Luke Winter and his fabulous Story Wagon will be rolling into town to turn Kincardine into a story paradise. (Pic: Ruth Armstrong)

OnFife is hosting a story residency at the Kincardine Community Centre from September 4-8 as part of the Dunfermline Wellbeing Through Heritage project, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Storyteller Luke Winter and his fabulous Story Wagon, along with talented digital storyteller Taylor McInroy, will be rolling into town to turn Kincardine into a story paradise for the week.

An open invitation is being extended to everyone in the area to come along to the Community Centre between 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday, to share their Kincardine stories at an informal Story Wagon session. Alternatively, people can book into a digital story workshop for a couple of hours and put together a short film that tells their story in a whole new way!

“This project is aimed at anyone who has a story to tell about Kincardine,” said Christine Cook, OnFife’s Digital Engagement Coordinator. “Maybe you worked at Longannet or have a story about a well kent local face or you want to talk about the history of the town - it's all up to you! We all have stories to tell and we really want to hear yours.”

There will be a small celebration of the stories gathered through the week on Friday, September 8 at 6pm for participants and invited guests.