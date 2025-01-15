Puppy Love: this is where parties for dogs are taking place in Fife in February
Pawesome Parties is coming to Glenrothes and Dunfermline with sessions for cockapoos, doodles, spaniels and an all dogs party.
Pawesome Parties tour Scotland putting on fun dog events for different breeds as well as helping to raise money for dog charities. In the last 12 months it has raised over £3700.
It is coming to Studio 8 in Glenrothes and the James Allan Community Centre in Dunfermline when dogs and their owners get to enjoy unlimited puppucinos, ball pits, and stalls selling doggie delights and are also able to socialise with other dogs. Ticket details are at https://buytickets.at/pawesomeparties
Nick Doodle, founder of Pawesome Parties, said: "Most of the sessions are basically the same. You find with the different breeds there are different environments, you have the cockapoos that run up to everyone and just want some love and the spaniels and all dogs which is a bit more hectic but generally a great day!
