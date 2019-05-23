Reach for the stars at this year’s Festival of Fun at Lochore Meadows

This year’s Festival of Fun – a free, accessible event for families – promises to be ‘out of this world’ say organisers Sense Scotland.

The charity’s annual event, now in its seventh year, will take place on Saturday July 27th at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly, Fife, and has a ‘sci-fi’ theme this year, with those attending encouraged to dress up and join in the fun.

“We really do have something for everyone – no matter what age,” said Bill Wood, Head of Operational Services in the North East for the disability charity which works with children, young people and adults who have communication support needs.

“It is a great day out to go on a mission and explore the park, take part in fun activities and find out more about what our partner organisations do and how they can help.

“A massive thanks to everyone who has agreed to come along and support us this year, to local companies who donate raffle prizes and to everyone who enters in to the spirit of the day.

“With a sci-fi theme we’re hoping the planets will align and we’ll get a sunny day.

“Either way it will be out of this world!”

Guests on the day include ‘Dr Who’, characters from ‘Star Wars’ and the ‘Ghostbusters’, as well as Glasgow Science Centre, circus acrobats and wrestlers and you can also reach for the stars with St Andrews University Astronomy departments.

The winners of a sci-fi writing competition for schoolchildren, in conjunction with Luna Press Publishing, will be announced, with public readings of winners’ stories.

To enter the competition go to the website www.lunapresspublishing.com/sense-scotland.

The fun blasts off at 11am with activities taking place until 4pm.

Raffle tickets can be bought on the day for an array of prizes, and refreshments will be available too.

Activities take place at Lochore Meadows Country Park, Lochgelly, Fife, between 11am-4pm on Saturday, July 27.

For more information go online and check out the event on Sense Scotland’s Facebook page.

You can also phone 01592 752005 or email: festivaloffun@sensescotland.org.uk.