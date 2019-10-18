Reality TV star is ready to answer questions in Fife show

If you are a fan of television personality Calum Best there is a show coming to Fife you won’t want to miss.

An Audience with Calum Best is on at Carnegie Hall on Friday, October 25 at 7.30pm.

The show will be presented by Craig Stephens, TV and radio presenter, who will be chatting to Calum about his life and experiences in the public eye. There will also be an opportunity for the audience to ask Calum any questions.

Calum Best is a reality TV veteran, winning the original series of Celebrity Love Island and proving to be a popular housemate in two series of Celebrity Big Brother.

As well as a stint on Celebrity Come Dine With Me and Famously Single, Calum also made his acting debut alongside Darren Day in the Independent UK Film ‘Dangerous Game’.

More recently, Calum presented and led the BBC3 documentary ‘Brought up with Booze’, about growing up under the cloud of his father’s alcoholism.

The show amassed such high viewing figures it was subsequently aired on BBC1 following its success.

Calum also penned a book about his relationship with his father and alcoholism, ‘Second Best’.

Although known for his TV work and for being the son of the late footballer George Best, Calum has had a diverse career. Already an accomplished model, having worked in the field since his teenage years, Calum was the face of the ‘Gentleman’s range’ for Burton, the men’s clothing brand for two years.

For tickets visit: www.onfife.com