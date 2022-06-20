Renowned Fife cameraman Doug Allan shoots latest footage in pub garden

Doug Allan, Emmy and BAFTA award-winning British documentary filmmaker and wildlife photographer has teamed up with Warner’s Gin to release the world’s first documentary shot entirely in a pub garden.

It was commissioned by Warner’s Gin to officially announce its new ‘Nature Marque’ initiative, which kicks off with an accreditation scheme.

The hope is that the documentary will highlight to people how important these outdoor spaces are for nature and encourage pubs to get involved with the accreditation.

It is a first-of-its-kind accreditation that will be awarded to pubs that have taken steps to make their outdoor spaces welcoming for nature as well as people - such as planting wildflowers and pollen-rich flowers, installing bird boxes and bug hotels and a hedgehog highway.

A pub will be guided through a review of the space they have, then will be shown different ways they can help nature have the best chance of thriving in their pub garden.

Doug said: “My career as a nature filmmaker has taken me to the Antarctic and the Pacific Ocean but never a pub garden in England.

“But a garden like the one we filmed in was just as teeming with nature and wildlife as any habitat I’ve shot in.