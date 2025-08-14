Revamped Fife skate park offers new features designed with input from locals

The transformation of skatepark in Fife is now complete - on time and within budget.

Located in the heart of the Public Park in Dunfermline, the upgraded skatepark offers a fresh and inclusive recreational space. Phase one of the project, constructed by Bendcrete Skateparks, has revitalised the original layout, introducing new features designed with input from local skaters.

Councillor James Calder, convener of City of Dunfermline area committee, said:“It’s fantastic to see the new Dunfermline Skatepark ready to welcome back skaters. This project has been a true community effort, and I want to thank the Dunfermline Regeneration Trust for their dedication and vision. The new facility will encourage healthy, active lifestyles and provide a safe, exciting space for our children, young people and families.”

Dunfermline Regeneration Trust played a leading role in the design and consultation process, ensuring the result reflects the needs and aspirations of local users.

The new skatepark in in the heart of the Public Park in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

Councillor Derek Glen, chair, said: "We’re incredibly proud of what’s been achieved here, with a space that has been shaped by and for our young people. This is exactly the kind of project Dunfermline needs: something that brings people together, encourages outdoor activity, and shows what’s possible when the city invests in its youth."

A celebratory opening event is being planned by the trust for September.