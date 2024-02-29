Robert the Bruce anniversary an opportunity to showcase Dunfermline

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During Portfolio Questions on Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Claire Baker asked how the Scottish Government was supporting events to recognise the 750th anniversary, and how it was working with local organisations to ensure Dunfermline is able to use its city status to attract visitors and boost the local economy.

MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “The granting of city status to Dunfermline in 2022 was an important milestone in recognising not only its historic importance, but also its potential in terms of economic growth and revitalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am calling on the Scottish Government to work with VisitScotland and local organisations, including Fife Council, to capitalise on Dunfermline’s historic appeal and attract visitors and investment to the city.

Most Popular

Send us your stories.