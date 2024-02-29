Robert the Bruce anniversary an opportunity to showcase Dunfermline
and live on Freeview channel 276
During Portfolio Questions on Constitution, External Affairs and Culture, Claire Baker asked how the Scottish Government was supporting events to recognise the 750th anniversary, and how it was working with local organisations to ensure Dunfermline is able to use its city status to attract visitors and boost the local economy.
MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife Claire Baker said: “The granting of city status to Dunfermline in 2022 was an important milestone in recognising not only its historic importance, but also its potential in terms of economic growth and revitalisation.
“I am calling on the Scottish Government to work with VisitScotland and local organisations, including Fife Council, to capitalise on Dunfermline’s historic appeal and attract visitors and investment to the city.
“With his final resting place in Dunfermline Abbey, the 750th anniversary of the birth of Robert the Bruce is a great opportunity to maximise those links to encourage visitors, and engagement in cultural activities that enhance the local economy.”