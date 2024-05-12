A family fun day focusing on STEM will take place at Beath High School, sponsored by Shell. (Pic: submitted)

Aberdeen Science Centre is teaming up with Shell Fife NGL plant to take its unique brand of STEM education on the road this month for its Fife Family Fun Day.

Robots, magic and ancient artifacts can all be found at Fife’s Beath High School as part of the Shell-sponsored event.

The Fife Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday, May 25 from 10am-3pm at Beath High School in Cowdenbeath. Admission to the event is free, with no advanced booking required.

A wide variety of activities will be available across the day, including building and programming robotics with Computer Xplorers, STEM through time with Techfest and the chance to learn all about optical illusions from the former president of Edinburgh’s Magic Circle, Tricky Ricky.

A host of other sessions will be running courtesy of Archaeology Scotland, Fife College, Cowden in the Community, Scottish Sports Futures, Glasgow Science Centre, Young Engineers and Science Clubs (YESC), and Dundee Science Centre.

Several attractions will also be on offer, including face painting from Angela’s Squiggly Faces Shell UK’s Energy Mix Table as well as arts and crafts and an under six-year-old activity area.

This event will have fun for the whole family, with activities suitable for ages three and up. Free refreshments and lunch bags for children will be available throughout the day while stock lasts.

Elaine Holland, deputy chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We are very excited to partner up with Shell UK for Fife Family Fun Day 2024.

“We are once again working alongside some fantastic organisations who will be running many of the activities, including Dundee and Glasgow Science Centres and Tricky Ricky, who will ensure the event will be a day to remember.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people of all ages on the day and we cannot wait to show everyone what we have in store.”

Craig Burnett, Shell Fife NGL plant manager, said: “Science plays an important role in meeting some of society’s most pressing challenges, including the need for more and cleaner energy.

Having fun with science at an early age can encourage children to further their interest at secondary school and beyond, and we’re all for this. We also like to meet with our neighbours. Please come along and enjoy a fun day out”.