Roll up, roll up as Kinghorn's circus themed Gala Week is ready to get underway

Roll up, roll up for this year’s Kinghorn Children’s Gala Week which kicks off this weekend.

The annual community event includes a week long programme of events with something for everyone to enjoy – and it all starts on Sunday, June 2.

As ever, the crowning of the Royal Party is first up, and the events will culminate in the annual street parade and family party night the following Saturday, June 8.

Queen Daisy Frame and King Vincent Williamson will be crowned in a special ceremony in the parish church at 11am. They will be accompanied by attendants Rachel Gray and Isaac Humpington for the occasion.

Last year's Kinghorn Children's Gala had a Scottish theme. Organisers are busy preparing for this year's Circus themed events. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

With a circus theme for this year’s events, the celebrations will continue into the afternoon with a Big Top Family Fun Extravaganza between 1pm and 4pm. This event was originally to take place in Myres Park, however it has been moved to the community centre.

Over the course of the week, there are many fun, family friendly events taking place for everyone to get involved with.

Stuart Roy, chairman of the gala committee, said: “Gala week is all ready to go and we’re looking forward to it. We have something on pretty much every day.

“We have made the decision to move the family fun day on Sunday indoors. The park is flooded and more rain is forecast. We’re going in to the community centre, so we’re having to scale back slightly but not too much.

Kinghorn Scout Group were among those taking part in last year's gala parade.

“The school is doing a lot of stuff for us this year. They are organising the beach day and a talent show during school hours. It’s fantastic they are on board with us.

"We have got new venues this year including Pettycur Bay for musical bingo and the bowling club are running a family come and try bowls event.

"Of course we’ve also got the old favourites like the quiz night, dominoes, pool and darts tournaments.

“The week ends with the parade, sports and the party night.

“We’ve had a lot of support from local businesses in terms of raffle prizes, hosting events and decorating shop windows for the parade, which is great.

"We hope that people will come along and support the events during the week and enjoy themselves.

“We have done a lot of fundraising to make as many of the events as possible free for everyone.

“Our door to door collection was a massive hit again this year. Thank you to all those who donated.

“There are a few of the events that have a cost, but the majority throughout the week are free.”

The annual parade will take place on Saturday, June 8, leaving Park Place at 10am led by Dysart Colliery Silver Band and making its way to Myres Park. The route will include David the First Street, Pettycur Road, Rossland Place, High Street, St Leonard Place, Bruce Street, Eastgate, Orchard Road and Orchard Terrace.

Tickets for the family party night, which is always popular, are available to buy in advance from Kinghorn Community Centre priced £2.50, under fives are free.

This year’s events are: Monday, June 3 – Family Bowling, 1pm, Bowling Club; Musical Bingo, 6.30pm, Pettycur Bay. Tuesday, June 4 – School beach day; Family Quiz, 6pm, Golf Club; Dominoes, 7.30pm, Crown Tavern. Wednesday, June 5 – Pool competition, 7.30pm, Harbour View. Thursday, June 6 – Treasure hunt, 6pm, Bowling Club. Friday, June 7 – School talent show; Toddlers Bookbug, 9.30am-11.30am, Church Hall. Saturday, June 8 – Parade day – Park Place for 10am, followed by gala sports; Darts, Auld Hoose, register at 11am; Family Party Night, 6pm-9.30pm, Kinghorn Community Centre.