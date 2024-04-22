Scholars lined up for free academic programme at Adam Smith Festival Of Ideas
The annual festival, run by the Adam Smith Global Foundation, takes place on June 7-8 and will feature acclaimed actor Dougray Scott as its VIP guest for a special ‘in conversation’ evening with Arabella Weir, star of BBC’s Two Doors Down.
The academic programme will include scholars from Scotland, Brazil and Sweden for an afternoon of discussion and debate at St Bryce Kirk on Friday, June 7. The event will focus on the relationship between philosophy and economics, with examples of how ethics are central to many economic issues.
The panel has been put together by Roger Mullin who is an Honorary Professor of Law and Philosophy at the University of Stirling, and Kirkcaldy’s former MP, and it will be chaired by Professor Kathleen Riach from the Adam Smith Business School at Glasgow University.She will be joined by moral philosopher, Professor Erik Angner, a Swedish-American Author and Professor of Practical Philosophy at Stockholm University; Associate Professor Robbie Mochrie who lectures in Economics at Heriot Watt University, and Dr Ana Paula Londe Silva, a Templeton Scholar at the University of Glasgow whose PhD researched Adam Smith and slavery.
As part of the festival, the foundation will also be running Adam Smith heritage tours from the Old Kirk which are free to join.
will commence at Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk at 10.00 am and at 2.00 pm. The tours are free.
