School holidays: creative fun events at Adam Smith Theatre & Kirkcaldy Galleries

Budding artists of all ages are being invited to get creative with a programme of special events at Kirkcaldy Galleries and the Adam Smith Theatre during the school holidays.

From an animal-themed art session with Kirkcaldy Art Club to drop-in linoleum design days with textile designer Claire Christie, there’s a great opportunity to try your hand at something new.

A children’s art workshop takes place on Thursday (October 16) between 2:00 and 4:00 pm when members of Kirkcaldy Art Club will demonstrate the art of clay modelling and youngsters taking part will have the chance to make and paint an animal of their choice.

They can also have a go at making a lion card. The sessions are ‘pay what you can’ from £1, £3 or £5.

The events are being held at the Adam Smith Theatre and Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Fife Free Press)

On Friday (October 17, 2:00-4:00 pm) and again on the 22nd (10.30am-12.30 pm), Dunfermline-based artist and designer Claire Christie will lead a series of fun, hands-on printmaking sessions for people of all ages.

Participants will explore different printing techniques and make a unique piece of art to take home.

Design Your Own Lino Print is open during the galleries opening hours and no experience is needed – just a bit of imagination and enthusiasm. The workshops are designed to celebrate the rich history of linoleum printing, something deeply connected to Kirkcaldy’s history as it was once the linoleum capital of the world.

Claire runs her business under the name of Clarabella from her studio in Abbot House in west Fife.

The Adam Smith Theatre’s design suite is hosting a series of ‘Spooky Stop Motion’ workshops on Saturday, October 25, each lasting an hour. Bring your own spooky ideas to life, design creepy characters and build eerie sets then animate them in your very own Hallowe’en short film.

Also at the Adam Smith, on Tuesday, October 28 there will be a special Bookbug Hallowe’en Party from 10.30 am. The theatre is also running some low-cost, family films throughout the month.

On Thursday, October 30 at the Galleries, children can show off their creativity at a ‘Ghosts, Giggles and Glue Sticks’ arts and crafts Hallowe’en session from 4:00pm.

For more information, visit www.onfife.com