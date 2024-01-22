Scotland's bard Robert Burns to be celebrated at Kirkcaldy 'soiree'
The Old Kirk will host the informal celebration of Robert Burns with songs, music, poetry and laughter on Thursday, January 25 at 7.30pm.
The original idea came from the late David Potter, Kirkcaldy author, historian and community stalwart, who loved Burns' poetry and compered the first few evenings in this style. This year’s event will see contributions from the Auld Kirk Players, Friends and Trustees of the Old Kirk, with the potential for audience participation if time permits.
Every year people come together to celebrate the life of Scottish poet Burns on his birthday on January 25. Burns described the date as “five and twenty days begun 'Twas then a blast o'Janwar' win' Blew hansel in on Robin."
Entry to the Burns Soiree is free and there will be light refreshments available. Donations are “respectfully requested”.