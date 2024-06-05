Scottish Fisheries Museum’s photo exhibition captures spirit of life at sea
A celebration of the passion, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today’s fishing communities, the Scottish Fishermen's Federation’s Pride in the Seas exhibition features 12 subjects from Shetland to Berwickshire, captured by acclaimed Scottish photographer Ian Georgeson.
It brings to life the narratives of those working in the industry with insights into the many challenges that fishermen face and their passion for the industry and its future.
Following success at the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Skipper Expo, the exhibition will now make its way to the Scottish Fisheries Museum in the historic fishing port of Anstruther from June 26 to 16 September.
Linda Fitzpatrick, head curator of the Scottish Fisheries Museum said: “We are committed to sharing the history, culture and innovation of Scotland’s fishing industry, to educate and inform people of all ages.
“The Pride in the Seas exhibition is an insight into the lives of those at the very heart of the industry. We’re excited to feature the exhibition over the summer, and to shine a light on pride that comes from within the fishing communities.”
Visitors can wander the museum exhibits, discovering the personal stories behind each photograph, and contributing their own comments and perspectives on sustainable fishing's role in Scotland's food security and low-carbon future.x
More than 50 MSPs, including the First Minister and the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, have already signed a pledge to protect the future of the country's fishing sector.
Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, stated: “The passion and pride of those working in the industry is a constant source of inspiration. They are out there in all manner of conditions, putting healthy, sustainable and climate-smart food on our tables.
“As well as featuring active fishers, it also includes scientists who work in the sector, highlighting the key role they have in embedding science into sustainable fisheries. The campaign has been extremely well received - it’s the first of its kind, capturing the spirit, integrity and pride our fishing communities’ possess.”
