Scottish International Storytelling festival brings events to towns across Fife

The 2023 event, which runs from October 13-29, will see storytellers, musicians and artists mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and embrace this year’s festival theme 'Right To Be Human' with tales of human courage and creativity.There are events planned for Falkland, St Andrews and Dunfermline. For tickets and more information, visit www.sisf.org.uk

Donald Smith , festival director, said: “All over the world human and environmental rights are under threat - but against that there is an activist and creative tide building towards a different future. The storytelling festival is part of that wave.”

Falkland hosts events on October 19 and 28 when storytellers David Hughes and Sarah Wedderburn-Ogilvy host Wild Adventures: Stories of Connection and Rooted Tales: Stories of Land and Lore (Sat 28 Oct). In St Andrews musician Mairi McKeown and storyteller Ailsa Dixon will weave legends and history through stories, music and song in Bennachie Speaks (Saturday, October 14).

Ailsa Dixon has an event in St Andrews as part of the storytelling festival (Pic: Submitted)

