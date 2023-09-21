Scottish International Storytelling festival brings events to towns across Fife
The 2023 event, which runs from October 13-29, will see storytellers, musicians and artists mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and embrace this year’s festival theme 'Right To Be Human' with tales of human courage and creativity.There are events planned for Falkland, St Andrews and Dunfermline. For tickets and more information, visit www.sisf.org.uk
Donald Smith , festival director, said: “All over the world human and environmental rights are under threat - but against that there is an activist and creative tide building towards a different future. The storytelling festival is part of that wave.”
Falkland hosts events on October 19 and 28 when storytellers David Hughes and Sarah Wedderburn-Ogilvy host Wild Adventures: Stories of Connection and Rooted Tales: Stories of Land and Lore (Sat 28 Oct). In St Andrews musician Mairi McKeown and storyteller Ailsa Dixon will weave legends and history through stories, music and song in Bennachie Speaks (Saturday, October 14).
In Dunfermline there will be two Go Local events hosted by Lang Spoon Tales: Tales of Exile & Freedom (Tuesday, October 17), at the Carnegie Hall Studio Theatre, where local storytellers David Hughes, Kate Walker and Sarah Wedderburn-Ogilvy will share stories woven together by separation and liberty, and will be joined by guest storyteller Gauri Raje based in Argyll who works with refugees and long-term migrants to the UK. Later in November at Carnegie Library and Galleries, Kate and Sarah will be joined by Mary Snaddon for Fabulous Fables to share stories of wonder and wisdom for children.