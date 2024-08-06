Seaweed exhibition at Fisheries Museum with chance to make your own artwork

Published 6th Aug 2024

Seaweed is the inspiration behind a new free exhibition at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, Anstruther.

In ‘Entanglement’ Fife-based artist, Cally Nurse transforms washed up seaweed by combining it with copper and beach finds, both man-made and natural. The result is an intricate dance of contrasting materials and dynamic forms which has been described as “a beautiful way to intertwine the natural and industrial in a new and arresting approach.”

Cally said: “Washed up seaweed is often overlooked and avoided but I find it inspiring. My artworks highlight its extraordinary forms, textures and colours. I combine it with other beach finds and encase it in copper to make unique and intriguing 2D and 3D works

“I grew up by the sea but had no idea there were so many species of seaweed in the UK, each with their own distinct characteristics.”

Cally Nurse artist installing at the Scottish Fisheries Museum (Pic: Submitted)Cally Nurse artist installing at the Scottish Fisheries Museum (Pic: Submitted)
Scotland has a long relationship with seaweed from the 18th century kelp harvesters to today when it is being farmed for a range of innovative uses in nutrition, pharmaceuticals and bio-plastics. It also has an important role in the face of accelerated climate change by supporting biodiversity, soaking up carbon dioxide in the air and providing coastal protection as the sea warms and rises.

As part of the exhibition, Cally will be running a Seaweed Workshop on Sunday, August 25 (2:00pm-4:00pm) where people can make their own artwork and find out how to use seaweed in the kitchen, the garden and even in the bath! Please book on Eventbrite or via www.arty-cal.com

Entanglement runs until September 2 in the museum’s Merchants’ Room,

