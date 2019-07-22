Silverburn Festival set to be ‘best yet’

Silverburn Park is set to rock this weekend as it hosts its fifth annual music festival – with organisers promising it will be the ‘biggest and best yet’.

Silverburn Festival has continued to grow since it was launched in 2015, with music now spread over two days and two stages.

A major change this year will see familiar names, such as the Catch 22s and Gypsy Roots, performing on Saturday, with more traditional/folk acts hitting the stages on Sunday. Silverburn is the first Gaelic friendly park in Fife, and the organisers were keen to embrace the links.

The addition of the second stage means there will also be music at both ends of the main lawn, with stalls and activities in between.

Last year’s event completely sold out – the organisers had even had to secure a larger marquee just to meet demand.

“This will be the biggest and best Silverburn Festival yet,” said Duncan Mitchell, manager of organisers Fife Employment Access Trust.

“This year we’ve started with the larger marquee from the outset and added a second stage as well so we have even more capacity than ever before. The event is established now after five years of running and adding a different dimension to the Sunday can help us reach an even wider audience.”

The event is on Saturday and Sunday. For more details, search for Silverburn Festival on Facebook.