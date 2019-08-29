Sir Chris Hoy heads star-studded rundraiser in Fife

The Alhambra Theatre plays host to a night of star names in aid of a fantastic Fife charity later this year.

Sir Chris Hoy is on stage on Tuesday, October 8 for a night which aims to raise a huge sum for the Craws Nest Trust – perhaps better known to many as the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal.

It has already raised over £600,000 through a plethora of events big and small, and continues to help people with mobility issues.

Sir Chris will be centre stage at the Dunfermline venue a to talk about his remarkable sporting career which saw him crowned world cycling champion six times, and deliver no fewer than seven Olympic Games medals – six of them gold.

That haul made him the second most decorated cyclist in Olympic history.

He retired in 2013 and switched his attention to motorpsort, and published two children’s books.

He also became an ambassador for UNICEF.

Sir Chris will be joined on stage by Radio1 DJ Edith Bowman – whose family are behind the long-running fundraising appeal .

Special guests include actor, Greg McHugh, better known as Gary Tank Commander from the hit BBC series.

Ticket details are available from the theatre.

The trust also hosts a Gala Ball with a live band will also be held in the Crail Cow Shed on November 23.

And that is followed by its annual party nigh in Anstruther Town Hall on December 13.