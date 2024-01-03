Ska bands take to stage in tribute to Big Fat Panda singer
Specialized Scotland 2 takes place at Kirkcaldy’s Windsor Hotel on Saturday, March 30 with doors open from 2.00pm. The show will be put on in conjunction between The Specialized Project and Fife music promoter Over the Bridge Events. Tickets are available for £12, you can find out more information at www.specializedproject.co.uk
Bands from across the country will take to the stage, including The Skapones, Riff Raff, Rough Kutz and Fife’s own Root System.
There will also be DJ sets throughout the day from Davie Murray, Miggy Sinclair, Neil Holden, Pele and Mumsie.The show is in aid of the Andrew Laidlaw memorial. Andrew was a member of ska band Big Fat Panda, he sadly passed away in September 2023 following an illness.