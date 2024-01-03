Ska bands from around the UK will take to the stage at a Kirkcaldy bar as they pay tribute to and raise funds for a long-time member of the scene.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Specialized Scotland 2 takes place at Kirkcaldy’s Windsor Hotel on Saturday, March 30 with doors open from 2.00pm. The show will be put on in conjunction between The Specialized Project and Fife music promoter Over the Bridge Events. Tickets are available for £12, you can find out more information at www.specializedproject.co.uk

Bands from across the country will take to the stage, including The Skapones, Riff Raff, Rough Kutz and Fife’s own Root System.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad