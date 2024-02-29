Tina -The Tina Turner Musical comes to the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, in 2025 (Pic: Manuel Harlan)

Tina -The Tina Turner Musical has unveiled its first ever UK tour, and comes to the Playhouse Theatre in Edinburgh from Tuesday November 11 to Saturday 22nd in 2025. The show me more than a year away but tickets go on sale from March 5 at https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

Tina has broken all box office records at the Aldwych Theatre ion London’s West End when it has played for over five years. It features her iconic songs and tells the story of her remarkable life and is currently booking until May 2025, making it the longest running show to ever run at the theatre.

Producer Tali Pelman said: “Tina Turner played to packed out arenas across the UK and Ireland throughout her extensive career. We’re thrilled to now be Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, celebrating the life and times of a truly inspirational woman whose story continues to move and elate audiences around the world every night.”