Snap up a place for memorial golf day in Kirkcaldy

Budding golfers are being invited to snap up one of the few remaining places for a special memorial event next month in Kirkcaldy.

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day takes place on Sunday, August 25 at Dunnikier Park Golf Club.

Teams will play for the trophy in the 14th year of the competition.

A team of four is great value at £195, which includes a bacon roll with tea or coffee and a two course meal and great prizes for the first, second and third teams as well as chances to beat the pro, longest drives and nearest to pins.

There is also the opportunity to sponsor a hole for £100. Organisers are also looking for good quality donations for the raffle and auction which will be held on the day.

During the last 13 years the golf day has raised over £100,000 for Maggie’s Fife, everyone’s home of cancer care.

Dave Foster, organiser, said: “There are only a few remaining places for the golf day, it is a great outing for golfers of any ability with a fantastic atmosphere in the club house. Anyone who would like to book a team can contact me on 07774132692 or email dave.foster53@hotmail.com .”

Shona Hutchison, fellow organiser, said: “We really appreciate the ongoing warmth, generosity and kindness from this amazing community, year on year people and businesses participate or give towards this special day of golf.”

Tu Edwards from Maggie’s said: “We are so grateful to everyone who supports Maggie’s through this fantastic event.

“All proceeds raised will make a huge difference to our work in providing a place to come when people with cancer and their family or friends have worries, need to seek advice or simply want to meet others who are experiencing something similar.”

Built in the grounds of Victoria Hospital Maggie’s Fife is a warm and welcoming place, with qualified professionals on hand to offer an evidence-based core programme of support that has been shown to improve physical and emotional wellbeing.

Maggie’s relies on voluntary donations to support and grow its network of centres and to develop its unique, high quality programme of support.

The charity’s aim is to make the biggest difference possible to people living with cancer and their family and friends.

To find out more about Maggie’s Fife and to see how the Centre supports people living with cancer across Fife please visit the Centre at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy or get in touch on 01592 647997, fife@maggiescentres.org.