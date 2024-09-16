Solar powered movies as St Andrews Botanic Gardens hosts Brewtanic Garden Beer Festival
And to mark autumn, the 18-acre gardens are also hosting the Brewtanic Garden Beer Festival which will feature live music.
The entertainment gets underway this week with the first of the solar-powered movies, Jumanji which screens on September 20 at 7:30pm. It’s the original 1995 film from the series which is ideal family entertainment,
On October 26, the gardens screens The Nightmare Before Christmas with a 6:00pm start, followed afterwards by Little Shop of Horrors at 8:30pm. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase., and visitors should dress warmly as the event is outdoors but sheltered from the elements. More details from https://www.standrewsbotanic.org/
On Saturday, October 12, from midday to 10:00pm the Botanics hosts the Brewtanic Garden Beer Festival. Guests can sip on local beers, gins, and cocktails while enjoying the beauty of the garden, and the festival will also feature live music from Fat Boab’s Foreign Legion and Cover Daddy, along with a variety of food options from street food vendors.
