Special art installation at iconic windmill among packed programme for St Monans Community Arts Festival 2023

St Monans windmill will be open this weekend as part of the St Monans Community Art Festival as it houses a special art installation. (Pic: OnFife)

This year’s programme, which runs on Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3, will include workshops, exhibitions, music, open houses and fun events for the whole family.

OnFife, which manages the windmill on behalf of Fife Council, is supporting local artists Joanna van den Berg who has created a site-specific installation called IMMERSE@thewindmill.

The installation explores our relationship with water, and the phenomena of feisty 50+ers, whose lives and, well-being have been galvanised through regular immersion in Scotland’s coastal waters, tidal pools, lochs, rivers and reservoirs.

The windmill is open from 10am to 5pm from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3.

Meanwhile in the church hall, the ever popular Festival Cafe will be accompanied by craft stalls and workshops, while in the town hall there are art and photography exhibitions.

There will be live music, open studios and fun events including the very popular giant bubbles happening over the weekend.

The open houses feature 26 artists in 16 venues, and like last year, using the town hall has almost doubled the display area with a further 20 artists exhibiting there.

Music includes CHIL, playing acoustic rock and pop and local vocalist Elaine Boyd.

Workshops include art demonstrations, shell painting, jewellery making, flower arranging and a pottery demonstration.

There’s also a history walk, storytelling and a poetry evening planned amongst others.