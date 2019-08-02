Special club night for locals with disabilities in Kirkcaldy

Adults in Kirkcaldy with disabilities are being invited to a special club night in the town this weekend.

Awakening The Club, featuring DJ Elad Lynch, is taking place in Kitty’s in Hunter Street on Saturday from 7pm until 10pm.

The event has been organised by the Forth Valley Disability Experience which hosted the club night in Kitty’s last month as well as similar events at City Nightclub in Falkirk.

Maureen Kilgour, organiser, said: “We have a youth club every Tuesday in Falkirk and once a month we started to hold a night club experience in the town.

“It was so popular that we were approached by Niki from Kitty’s to see if we could do a similar event there.

“We held the first one last month when around 40 people attended and we have promoted this event heavily on social media so we think the second one this weekend will be even busier.”

She continued: “Anyone over the age of 18 can attend and it is for people with disabilities whether that be a physical disability, learning difficulties or mental health issues.”

Niki Caira, from Kitty’s, said: “We provide the venue and staff for free for this event. Last month they did the first one and it was a real success.

“The DJ is also autistic so this event was a real confidence boost for him to take the decks over in Kitty’s.” Entry is free for support workers and the event is supported by Enable Scotland. Door entry is £5. For more information contact Maureen on 07970 835564.