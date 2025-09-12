Special-edition Wemyss Ware pottery cat prize in fundraising draw

Fans of the highly collectable Wemyss Ware pottery have just over a week to be in with a chance of winning a unique cat – and support a worthy cause.

The Friends of Kirkcaldy Galleries are holding a prize draw to win the special-edition Wemyss Ware pottery cat, gifted by designer Griselda Hill.

The striking piece is based on a 1920s design from a Nairn Floor Linoleum pattern book.

This year is the 40th anniversary of Griselda Hill Pottery in Ceres, which re-started producing Wemyss Ware in 1985, and the 100th anniversary of Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The cat is currently on display as part of the A Century of Kirkcaldy Galleries exhibition.

Tickets are £1 and are available at the Galleries. The raffle will be drawn on Sunday, September 21.