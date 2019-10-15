Spooky walks are returning to Kinghorn this Hallowe’en

The famous Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Spooky Walks are returning for 2019.

The volunteers are busy preparing for Hallowe’en and are look forward to taking locals on a tour of Kinghorn’s dark past.

This year’s event will feature five new stories, with a few familiar names cropping up, as the stories and tales unfold.

The lifeboat crew organise these walks as a fundraiser, and hope to take over 400 people around the harbour area, and tell them of Kinghorn’s past.

You may also be interested in:

Thomas Cook staff post touching thank you note in Fife shop

Man taken to hospital after being hit by car

Fife man’s promise to late wife inspires life-changing weight loss

Keith Hay of the Lifeboat Launch Authority said: “This is one of the highlights of the year at Kinghorn, where many of the crew and their friends run these walks, getting dressed up in their best black clothes to usher and scare many supporters!

“Fundraising is vital to the RNLI with running costs and equipment funded entirely by events and donations.

“This year we have been particularly busy with nearly 80 callouts so far.

“Our volunteers are putting in a tremendous effort to make sure the event is as scary and exciting as possible!”

He continued: “There will also be activities in the boathouse including dooking for apples and face-painting, and any children who come along in fancy dress will be rewarded with a free sweet! After the walk you can relax in the Morgue Café where refreshments will be served.”

The spooky walks will take place on Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2, starting at 7pm with tours leaving every 20 minutes from Kinghorn Lifeboat Station.

Tours can be booked online at www.bookings.kinghorn.org.uk or by ‘phoning the boathouse on 01592 890663 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm only on Monday, October 28, Tuesday 29 and Wednesday, October 30 where volunteers will be taking bookings. Adults £6 and children £4 (Under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult).