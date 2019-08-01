Spot the scarecrows and follow the trail in Kinghorn

Kinghorn residents are being invited to enter the seventh annual scarecrow competition being held later this month.

The idea is that families, individuals or businesses make a scarecrow and show it as part of a trail round the village, organised by Kinghorn in Bloom.

Once the scarecrows are on display, people can buy a map of the scarecrow trail – they cost £1 – with the proceeds going to Kinghorn in Bloom.

Read More: 247 jobs lost as Kirkcaldy firm Havelock falls into administration

Scandalous havelock workers anger at closure decision

Liz Mitchell, organiser, said they are looking for entries just now even though the competition isn’t until later this month.

She said: “Scarecrows don’t have to be ready until Saturday, August 24, but we need people to enter soon so that we can make the scarecrow trail map.

“It helps people follow the trail and vote for their favourite scarecrows.”

The trail is a unique feature of the Kinghorn event as scarecrow competitions in other places are usually judged by a panel.

Liz explained: “We’ve had great trails in previous years which, as well as being enjoyed by locals, brought many visitors to the town.

“We’re hoping for an even bigger and better event this year.”

There are three categories for entries – family, adult or business.

Entry forms can be found in the Kinghorn in Bloom Village Show programme which has been delivered to every house.

Entry forms are also available from the Community Centre or directly from Liz Mitchell by telephoning her on (01592) 890921 or emailing her at: lizcemitchell@gmail.com.

The closing date for entries is Friday, August 9.

The scarecrow competition is one of several events marking the tenth anniversary of Kinghorn in Bloom.

The volunteer community gardening group, which started in 2009, strives to make Kinghorn a greener, cleaner, more attractive place.

Winners will be announced at the Village Show in the church hall on August 31.