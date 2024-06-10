St Andrews exhibition on art and literature by people affected by HIV and AIDS

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new exhibition featuring art and literature by people affected by HIV and AIDS will appear across St Andrews this month.

Curated by Lou Selfridge, a student from the University of St Andrews, inter/pose is a cultural response to HIV and AIDS, and includes interactive art as well as written and spoken words by people who are living with the condition and who lost loved ones. It also includes a new series of photographs of a HIV+ person living in Scotland, taken by Dundee-based photographer John Post.

Running until June 23, the exhibition places art in a range of public venues throughout then town to to make art more accessible, encouraging people who might not normally enter a gallery to come and see it.

The exhibition includes some major international artists and writers including Felix Gonzalez-Torres, CAConrad, Hervé Guibert, and Derek Jarman.

Siera: Mateo Sierra’s Family sharing #2, which will be displayed on noticeboards throughout town.(Pic: Submitted)

Lou said: “It’s an honour to bring work by artists such as Felix Gonzalez-Torres and Kelvin Atmadibrata to St Andrews for the first time. For a small town on the Fife coast, we feel very fortunate that so many international artists, collectors, and estates have thrown their support behind this exhibition.”

A work by one of the most significant artists of the late 20th century, Felix Gonzalez-Torres, will be displayed in the Laidlaw Music Centre. “Untitled” (Veterans Day Sale) is a stack of paper from which visitors are invited to take a sheet if they choose; it allows for participation with the artwork, as the paper stack slowly diminishes until there is nothing left. Gonzalez-Torres died of an AIDS-related illness in 1996.

Hervé Guibert’s novel To the Friend Who Did Not Save My Life will be read aloud over the course of a day in St Salvator’s Chapel, with members of the public invited to join in, and there will be a one-off screening of Derek Jarman’s film Blue, whilst quotations from Essex Hemphill’s poetry will be displayed on pavements throughout St Andrews.

