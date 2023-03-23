St Andrews Preservation Trust announces the date for its Hidden Gardens event.
St Andrews Preservation Trust has announced the date for the 25th annual Hidden Gardens event on June 25, between 11am and 4pm.
Whether you'd like to spend time admiring the eighteenth century doocot in June's garden or sample some homemade jams and chutneys at the Museum, Hidden Gardens shows you a new side of St Andrews.
Trust Manager, Sam Ross said: "The event is a staple in the Trust calendar. There is a great sense of community. I would love to welcome as many locals and visitors to this anniversary Hidden Gardens."
For more information, contact Sam at: [email protected] Members tickets £6, Non-Members tickets £8. Membership can be purchased on the day.
Tickets can be bought online at www.standrewspreservationtrust.com/events or in-person at VisitScotland on Market Street or at the Heritage Museum at 12 North Street.