Whether you'd like to spend time admiring the eighteenth century doocot in June's garden or sample some homemade jams and chutneys at the Museum, Hidden Gardens shows you a new side of St Andrews.

Trust Manager, Sam Ross said: "The event is a staple in the Trust calendar. There is a great sense of community. I would love to welcome as many locals and visitors to this anniversary Hidden Gardens."

For more information, contact Sam at: [email protected] Members tickets £6, Non-Members tickets £8. Membership can be purchased on the day.

You can find many wee hidden gems like the garden above.

