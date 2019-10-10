St Andrews set to host annual Voices festival

The 2019 edition of St Andrews Voices promises to bring outstanding vocal and choral music in a variety of genres to the town this month.

An exciting element of this year’s festival is provided by the Son-et-Lumière extravaganza of Luxmuralis – an immersive light and sound experience at a number of venues including Holy Trinity Church, All Saints Church and the Fraser Gallery on South Street.

Luxmuralis takes place on the evenings of Friday 18 and Saturday 19 from 7pm, with timed-half-hour entry slots bookable from the Byre Theatre (01334 475000).

Another highlight of the festival will be provided by Grammy-nominated soprano Carolyn Sampson, who will perform a concert with regular duo partner Joseph Middleton.

Carolyn Sampson’s recital at the Byre Theatre will take place on Friday 18 at 7.30pm.

St Andrews Voices is Scotland’s annual festival of vocal and choral music in all its guises.

This year’s edition takes place from 17-20 October.

Full details of the festival can be found at www.standrewsvoices.com with tickets available in advance from the Byre Theatre.