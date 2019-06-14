St Monans to celebrate 60 years of Sea Queen Day

St Monans Sea Queen Day marks its 60th anniversary this weekend.

A special invitation to all former Sea Queens to join in for the celebration, as the new St Monans Sea Queen is crowned.

Mya Horsburgh, an S4 Waid Academy pupil, will be accompanied by her Sea Queen Party of six elected youngsters from P7 at St Monans Primary School.

There are two attendants, Erin Clarke and Georgia Syme; two page boys, Robert McNally and Aron Kelly; and two fisher lasses, Hollie Brown and Danielle Robertson.

The celebrations will include music from Methil and District Pipe Band and three short parades, while DJ Calvin will be spinning the hits from across the last six decades.

There will be a flotilla of boats and hopefully at least one skiff race.

Expect lots of food and drink, stalls, games, tombola, model boats, photo boards and much more.

The East Neuk Preservation Room will be open especially for Sea Queen Day – and for one day only, the famous St Monans ‘Bailie’ Chairs will be on view. Two of these three chairs date back to the early 16th century when witches were burned in the East Neuk. Author Leonard Low will also be in St Monans on Sea Queen Day to tell you more.

There will also be prizes for all under 12s who enter the Sea Queen Fancy Dress Competition. Please meet at the harbour stage just before noon. Go as any famous or fictional character from the 1950s onwards, from books, film, TV, adverts, comics and more.

The St Monans Community Choir will perform a special Sea Queen Day programme on the harbour stage in the afternoon and the primary school glee club will also perform a musical routine.

The festival will be held at the harbour and on the Mair, beginning at 11am on Saturday. For more information about the St Monans Sea Queen Day, visit the Facebook page.