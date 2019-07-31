St Monans to host charity football match

A charity football match is to be held in honour of the first man from St Monans to die during World War I.

St Monans Swallows and Pittenweem Rovers will meet on the St Monans Mair to compete for the first Stewart McAllister Easton Cup this weekend.

Stewart, the fourth son of local photographer William Easton, was a player and match secretary for St Monans Swifts before he left for the war.

He had been employed at the Record Office in Anstruther before joining the Royal Scots Fusiliers and being sent across to France.

Two of his brothers were also in the army.

This will be the inaugural match in what is hoped will become an annual event.

The trophy will be presented to the winning team by this year’s St Monans Sea Queen, Mya Horsburgh.

St Monans Swallows will also be providing a barbecue at the pavilion with refreshments also available at St Monans Bowling Club.

All funds raised at this years event will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Anybody interested in learning more about the Easton family and their history can find out more at the St Monans Heritage Collection.

The match will be held on Sunday, kicking off at 1.30pm.

Everyone is invited to attend the match.