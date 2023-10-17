Stage set for talent show which will feature in next series of BBC Scotland's Life on the Bay

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifteen acts are set to take to the stage in the Images Suite at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park on Saturday for the competition, which will be filmed as part of the BBC Scotland series Life on the Bay.

Acts taking part will showcase their talents and feature singers, including an Elvis impersonator, dancers and an acrobat who twirls on silk ropes.

The winner of the talent show will win a 50inch TV, while second will receive a £75 Amazon voucher and third will receive a £50 Amazon voucher.

Janet Murray, general manager of Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, said: “We have 15 fabulous acts which are putting their all into performing for us. It’s a great opportunity for them as they might also make an appearance on the next series of Life on the Bay as Red Sky Productions will be there on the night filming.

“This event is completely free to attend for members of the public. There will be a collection for two local charities (remember and bring some change) – the RNLI and Guide Dogs for the Blind. We are excited that Stormy Stan, the RNLI’s mascot will be making an appearance. He will be coming along to meet the performers and guests.”

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn features in the BBC Scotland series, Life on the Bay with Red Sky Productions now recording its third series. The popular show follows the park’s owners, the Wallace family and their team in the day to day running of the busy holiday park.

Filming for the third series started earlier this summer and the new episodes won’t be appearing on our television screens until next year.

Janet added: “We look forward to seeing everyone and hope that they all enjoy the show – if we uncover a big new star, we’d ask them to remember where they saw them first!”