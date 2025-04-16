Stage set for tenth annual summer show by Langtoun Singers
The Langtoun Singers’ Music In May performance takes place at the Old Kirk on Friday, May 23 at 7:30pm, and features a mixture of music and stories which will bring variety and delight to the audience.
The choir rehearses in Kirkcaldy and has members from the town as well as from Dunfermline, Kinghorn Burntisland, Freuchie, Ladybank, Cleish and other locations.
In addition to a major contribution from the Langtoun Singers’ conductor Ella Wilson, there will be a return visit from the nine-piece Old Kirk Combo, also playing with the choir in some numbers, and a presentation by story-teller Fiona Brodie.
‘Music in May’ is also the group’s charity fundraising concert and this year the recipients are Parkinson's Disease Society Fife Branch.
Last remaining tickets at £14 from choir members or by contacting 07715 496 003.
