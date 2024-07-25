Studio Lemercier running Summer Art Nights at St Andrews Botanic Garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The internationally renowned Studio Lemercier is currently making its Scottish debut at St Andrews Botanic Garden as part of the garden’s ‘Summer Art Nights’.

Over the course of four weekends – the first was last weekend – Studio Lemercier is showing new and existing work across different mediums within the gardens.

Co-directed by independent curator Juliette Bibasse and visual artist and climate activitst Joanie Lemercier, the artists are working across different mediums including light installations, a video work and plotter drawings corresponding to the garden’s approach to reframing our perspective on the natural world.

Summer Art Nights are running each weekend until August 10, merging art and research with a series of installations, screenings, guided tours and in-conversation events. These are bring together artists and researchers to discuss the relationship between the ecological crisis and art and/or aesthetics, our fascination with plants, and sustainable practices, amongst others.

Anne Daffertshofer, St Andrews Botanic Gardens Art Curator, said: “With over 4,000 species of plants, our Garden isn’t just a beautiful space, it’s -also a centre for cutting-edge biodiversity research against a backdrop of the ecological crisis. There are a lot of synergies between Studio Lemercier’s work and our Garden - both reflect on our perception of nature and look to take audiences on a journey of contemplation and a new perspective on the world around us.”

Juliette Bibasse from Studio Mercier added: “In the past couple of years, we have developed many projects in the comfort of our Brussels’ studio space. Recently, we have made it our priority to work in direct relationship with natural environments, giving ourselves new constraints such as being ‘off the grid’ as a way to tackle energy-related questions. We believe in the strength of art as a way to raise questions and engage in conversation. St Andrews Botanic Gardens is a perfect context for us to confront our ideas and prototypes to reality and an attentive audience. We are very excited to explore these new paths.”