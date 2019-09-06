Success for 2019 Kinghorn Village Show

Organisers have hailed this year’s Kinghorn Village Show a success with a rise in entries for 2019.

The event, which took place on Saturday, featured least 464 entries, which was an increase on last year, including 30 scarecrows as part of the annual competition.

The gala king and queen Liam Nikiperowicz and Erin McIlravie opened the event. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Over 200 people attended the event in Kinghorn Church Hall with various exhibits on display including: All sizes and varieties of vegetables and fruit, beautiful cut flowers, plants and floral arrangements.

First prize awarded to M.Petrie and Lucy Selkirk - class - 8.7 craft / item made by grandparent and child. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

There was also baking, preserves, wine and beer including home made gins along with knitted trauma teddies which will be donated to the police, twiddle muffs for dementia patients, a wide variety of crafts and some very inspired creations from children including cress grown in a bicycle pedal.

Scarecrow winners were Family: Sinclair Cunningham, Adult: Carol and Andrew Herbert and Business: Seawitch.

Pam Henderson, one of the event organisers, said the day went really well: “There were at least 464 entries, which was an increase on last year, including the 30 scarecrows. There were a number of new exhibitors, which was very heartening, especially in the cut flowers section.

First prize awarded to Rosslyn Scott - class - 9.3. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

“There was a great buzz around the hall and the ladies serving teas were kept busy. “The much anticipated auction, selling some of the exhibits at the end of the afternoon was a great success.”

First prize awarded to John Brennan - class - 1.1. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.