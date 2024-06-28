Summer in Fife: Holiday park unveils 20 days of children’s entertainment –many of them free

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A holiday park in Fife is staging 20 days of entertainment for children this summer - and most are free.

They take place at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, and feature professional children's entertainers across June, July and August. They are open to everyone - not just residents of the park. Full details at www.pettycur.co.uk.

Janet Murray, general manager, said: “We are delighted to unveil our 2024 summer fun schedule. We have a varied mix of performers taking part, many of whom are regular fixtures in our children’s entertainment schedule. These include Mikey Mohawk, Magic Malky the magician, and Uncle Billy the Clown. We also have FunKidz who host family fun children’s parties.”

Kicking off this weekend, the schedule then sees live entertainment taking place every Tuesday and Thursday throughout July, with selected Fridays and Saturdays also having performances.

Magic Malky is none of the many professional entertainers heading to Pettycur (Pic: Submitted)