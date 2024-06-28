Summer in Fife: Holiday park unveils 20 days of children’s entertainment –many of them free
They take place at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn, and feature professional children's entertainers across June, July and August. They are open to everyone - not just residents of the park. Full details at www.pettycur.co.uk.
Janet Murray, general manager, said: “We are delighted to unveil our 2024 summer fun schedule. We have a varied mix of performers taking part, many of whom are regular fixtures in our children’s entertainment schedule. These include Mikey Mohawk, Magic Malky the magician, and Uncle Billy the Clown. We also have FunKidz who host family fun children’s parties.”
Kicking off this weekend, the schedule then sees live entertainment taking place every Tuesday and Thursday throughout July, with selected Fridays and Saturdays also having performances.
Added Janet: “We hope that our fun filled schedule will not only delight our young visitors this summer, but also help out local parents, and particularly grandparents who are perhaps tasked with childcare. If they are struggling for something engaging to do with the children they won’t be disappointed if they come here. We have kept costs as low as we can so that as many children as possible can get involved!”
