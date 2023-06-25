Summer reading challenge launched for Fife families

It aims to gets thousands of children into libraries to keep up their reading skills and confidence during the holidays – and it’s free!

This year's theme, “Ready, Set, Read!” is all about keeping your mind and body active over the summer with books, games, play and sport. The challenge is to read six books over the summer – it can be fiction and non-fiction from the library or e-books and e-audio books from OnFife’s free library app, Libby. Kids collect awesome rewards along the way, including a very cool wooden medal at the end, and are entered into a prize draw to win Amazon vouchers or an author visit to their school.