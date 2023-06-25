News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
Summer reading challenge launched for Fife families

Fife has launched its Summer Reading Challenge, presented by The Reading Agency -s the UK's biggest reading for pleasure programme for primary school-aged children.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

It aims to gets thousands of children into libraries to keep up their reading skills and confidence during the holidays – and it’s free!

This year's theme, “Ready, Set, Read!” is all about keeping your mind and body active over the summer with books, games, play and sport. The challenge is to read six books over the summer – it can be fiction and non-fiction from the library or e-books and e-audio books from OnFife’s free library app, Libby. Kids collect awesome rewards along the way, including a very cool wooden medal at the end, and are entered into a prize draw to win Amazon vouchers or an author visit to their school.

All libraries and the mobile libraries are taking part until August 26, and many have created tracker wall displays where youngsters can track their progress throughout the summer.

Fife is set for a summer reading challenge (Pic: Submitted)Fife is set for a summer reading challenge (Pic: Submitted)
Fife is set for a summer reading challenge (Pic: Submitted)
