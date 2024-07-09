Summer reading challenge to Fife’s youngsters – this is what you have to doSummer reading challenge to Fife’s youngsters – this is what you have to do
Around 2000 schoolchildren got the initiative off to a flying start with a virtual launch event which featured award-winning author Ross MacKenzie.
The annual OnFife project aims is to encourage existing young readers – and welcome new ones – aged from four to 11 with a free summer holiday challenge: namely, visit the library four times and read six books, e-books or audiobooks between now and August 25. Those who complete the challenge earn a certificate and medal and will be entered into a draw that could win an author visit to their school.
The theme this year is Marvellous Makers and is a celebration of creativity. More details at onfife.com
“We want the children of Fife to enjoy the beauty of books and the joy of expressing yourself and taking part, while collecting prizes along the way,” said Sabrina Maguire, engagement co-ordinator.
“This year our young readers can meet the ‘Marvellous Makers’: Amelia, Charlie, Kai, Maya, Riley, Laila and Yasmin and Bob the dog, characters who are all part of a creative club and are each making something amazing, inspired by their favourite books. There’s a fictional festival at their library and the Marvellous Makers can’t wait to show everyone what they’ve made.
“As they read books for their challenge, children will collect stickers and add them to the registration pack poster. These stickers will reveal the missing objects and will show the creations the Marvellous Makers have been able to make.”
Last year more than 3,200 children took part. Supporting the reading element of the challenge will be loads of events, crafts and stories taking place in OnFife theatres, museums and galleries as well as libraries. These will include Zoolab, Lego Masterclasses, and DinoMan, along with free activity sheets, a scavenger hunt and games.
