Superheroes assemble as Comic Con comes to Fife

BGCP Comic Con has joined forces with Fife comic artist Gary Eskine to deliver Rothes Comic Con this Saturday.

Taking place in the Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre, the event is expected to attract thousands.

The event includes a cosplay costume competition, suitable for all ages.

Ian Bonar, of BGCP Comic Con, said: “We’ve had several requests to come to Fife and Glenrothes is the perfect place to launch our first Comic Con in Fife, we aim to provide an affordable day out which will stay with you until the next one as well as encouraging kids to get into writing and drawing via a variety of free workshops taking place at the event.”

Gary Erskine, who is acting as creative director for the event, will be holding a Design Your Own character workshop, where you can get tips to create your own superhero – or villain.

The all ages workshops also include how to draw a Beano character, and a chance to design Star Wars characters. Budding artists need only book their free place to ensure a place in the workshop.

As well as workshops there will be a range of traders on the day, and numerous activities, including a cosplay costume competition, which will take place at 3.30pm on the main hall stage and is suitable for all ages,

Gary said: “We will have several comic book guests on the day including MARVEL writer Al Ewing, who’s Immortal Hulk has now outsold Batman, award winning Neil Slorance (of The National newspaper fame), Laura Howell (the first women artist to draw for The Beano) and industry legend Ian Kennedy who is celebrating his 70th year drawing comics.”

Gary continued: “Various Star Wars character cosplayers will also appear including Chewie, x-wing pilots, stormtroopers and even the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, Darth Vader, Stirling’s Dark Knight and Supergirl, Rustworthy Cosplay, and the Scottish Ghostbusters will also be appearing and walking around the venue on the day! It’s a line-up for everyone who’s into Geek Culture!

“We will also have Forbidden Planet in the hall offering various toys and books, CEX are promising a Mario Kart racing experience, and Fife College will be showcasing some of the games that the Stenton students have been working on.

“We also have the DeLorean car returning to Glenrothes. This has to be the coolest car on film and we are delighted to include it at the show. It will be outside the venue for everyone to see and take selfies.”

Organisers are hoping to attract between 1500-2000 attendees on the day, with previous comic cons in the town attracting similar numbers.

ary added: “The new venue is more than able to hold big crowds without problems.”

The event starts at 10am and runs until 5pm, and is suitable for all ages. Entry is £5 per person, under 10s are £3 and family tickets can be purchased for £12.

Tickets are still available, but to avoid disappointment it is recommend you book online at www.bigglasgowcomicpage.com