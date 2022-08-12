Tea and Tunes accessible to all at Kirkcaldy's Old Kirk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roo and Neil are two of the young musicians who will be playing at the Old Kirk as part of the Tea and Tunes series.

Live Music Now Scotland is bringing its Tea and Tunes series of concerts to the Lang Toun from the end of August in partnership with the Old Kirk.

The concerts are an opportunity to enjoy a relaxed and informal hour of music from some of Scotland’s most talented young professional musicians, followed by the chance to meet the artists over a cup of tea after the performance.

Carol Main MBE, Live Music Now Scotland director, said: “We’re delighted to be starting a new series of concerts at the end of this month in Fife.

“We want to make live music accessible with as few barriers as possible so there is no charge and all are welcome.

"The Tea and Tunes series is very much about giving older people, including those with dementia related illness and their carers and families, access to high quality live music in an informal and relaxed setting.

"We'll be introducing audiences to four duos on our roster that we’re very proud of – Amy Strachan and Daniel Silcock; Penny James and Matt Tighe; TWOgether Duo and Roo and Neil.

“There is a mix of classical music and traditional Scottish music over four afternoon performances in the autumn and winter, with the last concert themed around St Andrew’s Day.”

The concerts are funded by the Stafford Trust but donations are welcome.

The first concert will take place on Wednesday, August 31 in the Old Kirk when Amy Strachan and Daniel Silcock will perform.

Rosemary Potter, from the Old Kirk Trust, added: “We hope that these more relaxed events will suit some of our audience members who could find a longer, more formal situation a little stressful or off-putting – but all are very welcome to hear this first class music.”

The concerts will be held once a month on September 28, October 26 and November 30.