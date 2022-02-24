Ten of the best things to do in Fife this weekend

Kilted comedian Craig Hill is back in Fife and this time he’s ‘Pumped!’. He’s back on the road and he’s pumped to get partying again as he brings his latest show to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday, February 26.

Renowned for his cheeky comedy, the audience are in for a treat – but be warned, he does like a chat. His razor-sharp wit and incredible audience rapport have seen him perform all over the world. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

Ever wondered what happens when the doors close and the lights go off at the Museum of Scotland? Watch the exhibits come to life and join the dancers from the Sarah Hendry School of Dance as they take you through a timeline of Scottish history at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Saturday. Visit www.onfife.com

Craig Hill returns to the Alhambra, Dunfermline.

The next monthly craft fair in the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy takes place tomorrow (Friday) with 12 crafters and 22 on Saturday. Why not come and explore what’s on offer – craft, handmade, artisan or just something different – there’s plenty to choose from. Visit www.mercatshoppingcentre.co.uk

Finally after being forced to postpone their December shows in 2020 and 2021, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers are back on the Alhambra stage entertaining the crowds this weekend. They will perform both a matinee and an evening set at the Canmore Road venue on Sunday. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

There’s a chance to enjoy an atmospheric Candlelight Snowdrop Walk at a Fife estate this Sunday. Visitors are invited to the gardens of Teasses Estate, near Ceres, where they can follow a candlelit path into the woodland and admire the drifts of naturalised snowdrops in a self-guided seasonal walk. The walk is in two slots and visitors must select their preferred time at booking. Start times are 4pm or 6pm. Ticketing is per car, with a maximum of five people per car. To find out more or to book a place visit www.teasses.com/gardens/workshops

Enjoy a candlelight snowdrop walk at Teasses Estate.

After a number of postponed dates, The Skids bring their ‘Unplugged’ set to their hometown of Dunfermline tomorrow (Friday). These dates were scheduled to support their acoustic album ‘Peaceful Times. The Skids featuring Richard Jobson, Bruce Watson and Jamie Watson are at Carnegie Hall. Visit www.onfife.com

Two stars of TV’s Strictly Come Dancing are set to wow the audience with a night of dance. Firedance, starring Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez comes to the Alhambra on Monday featuring live Latin musicians and featuring iconic songs including Sway, Bad Romance, Bamboleo and many more. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

Billed as the UK’s ultimate The Clash tribute, Combat Rock will play Kirkcaldy’s Windsor Hotel on Saturday night. The band have over 15 years of gigs behind them and fans can expect to hear all their favourite tracks. Support comes from Troops of Tomorrow. Tickets from the Windsor Hotel or www.ticketweb.co.uk

There’s a return to live music for Langtoun Jazz on Saturday in a new Kirkcaldy venue. Award-winning saxophonist Laura MacDonald will perform at the Kings Live Lounge on the Esplanade. Laura will be part of a trio on the night alongside bassist Mario Caribe and pianist Paul Harrison.

Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez star in Firedance.

The story of Jack the Ripper continues to fascinate regardless of the passing of time. Journalist Michael Mulford delves deep into the case and pitches an intriguing question – was the last man hanged in Dundee the Ripper? Find out more by attending the talk ‘Jack the Ripper: The Jury is Out’ at Crail Community Hall on Sunday at 3pm.

