Ten things to do in Fife this week

It’s been a long wait, but members of GAMA Youth are excited to be back on stage at Rothes Halls on Friday and Saturday this week. Twenty youngsters will be showcasing popular songs from some well-known hit musicals for Lights, GAMA, Action. Visit www.onfife.com

Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting a new exhibition, REsolve: a creative approach to the Circular Economy until May 8. Why not pop along and take a look at the collection of work – including this sculpture by Paul Eames made using recycled wheels. The exhibition showcases the work of contemporary artists, designers and makers and encourages new perspectives on resources, waste and how we live.Visit www.onfife.com

StAnza, Scotland’s international poetry festival, is running a seven day hybrid event – combining the best of live and online performances – from March 7 to 13 from its hub in the Byre Theatre, St Andrews. The 2022 line-up, which includes this year’s winner of the Costa Book Prize Hannah Lowe and Scotland’s national poet Kathleen Jamie, also features a number of poets with links to the university. StAnza will feature more than 150 poets and artists taking part in over 110 events with upwards of 60 available online. For updates, visit www.stanzapoetry.org

The cast of GAMA Youth latest production are excited to be performing Lights, GAMA, Action! at Rothes Halls this weekend.

Comedy stars Louise McCarthy and Gayle Telfer Stevens are ‘back in the overalls’ as Scotland’s favourite cleaners The Dolls. They will be at the Alhambra in Dunfermline on Friday. This variety show for the new decade features The Dolls and special guest comedians, singers, male dancers and magicians. www.alhambradunfermline.com

This workshop is for groups who would like to start engaging their communities on climate action. A chance to discuss the impacts of climate change on Fifers, the action communities could take and the benefits of doing so. The online event takes place on Tuesday, March 8. To find out more or to book visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk

Two music gigs are set to take place at The Duchess in Kirkcaldy this weekend. The Courtbetweeners will provide the entertainment tomorrow (Friday) before Half Built House take to the stage on Saturday. For more details search for The Duchess of Kirkcaldy on Facebook.

The gardens of Auchtertool House will be open to the public on Sunday, from 10am to 3pm, as part of the Scotland’s Gardens Scheme. Visitors will be able to enjoy the three acres of grounds, including the top wood covered in snowdrops. Entry is £5 with a percentage being donated to Maggie’s. Visit www.scotlandsgardens.org

Poet and university lecturer Peter Mackay is performing at StAnza.

Kirkcaldy Civic Society is hosting a talk on ‘The Search for the Lost Treasure of King Charles I’. Ian Archibald, convener of Burntisland Heritage Trust, will be speaking on the search for the treasure lost in the Firth of Forth almost 400 years ago at the event in the Old Kirk on Tuesday at 2pm.

An online conference celebrating the role of women in Scotland’s fishing trade is taking place on Wednesday, March 9. The afternoon event is organised by the Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther to mark Women’s History Month. Visit www.scotfishmuseum.org for details.

Consciously Rising is an exhibition of works created by a group of women who began meeting during lockdown and it will be on display in Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries from Saturday until Sunday, May 1. The thought-provoking works include very personal explorations of identity​​​​​​​​​​​​​​. Visit www.onfife.com

