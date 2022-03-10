Ten things to do in Fife this week

Comedian Ed Byrne returns to the Alhambra in Dunfermline on Friday with his latest stand-up show, after having to reschedule the date due to the pandemic. Join the funny man as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children. Ed is a TV household name, having appeared on the likes of Live at the Apollo, Mock The Week, Top Gear and QI. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

The exhibition, Isn’t It Funny, features the work of a Kirkcaldy-based artist who has used her own personal experience to highlight the prevalence of sexual assault. Michelle Clark’s atmospheric, abstract paintings are on show in the FifeSpace Gallery at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes until April 29. Visit www.onfife.com

With some amazing seafood in Fife, Greener Kirkcaldy’s community chef will be hosting a Scottish Seafood workshop on Tuesday. Iain McLellan will prepare and cook some tasty dishes, and with this being a hands-on cooking class you’ll get involved and make your own. Visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk for more and booking.

Kirkcaldy Music Society host Tunnell Trust winners, violin and piano duo Usha Kapoor and Edward Leung for their latest concert on Wednesday, March 16. Hailing from the US, this event brings them to the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy playing works by Brahms, Lili Boulanger, Amy Beach and Grażyna Baecewicz.

Enjoy the music of the queen and king of country with the tribute show, Islands in the Stream – the Music of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Saturday. Audiences are in for a treat with hits including Jolene, Ruby, 9 to 5, The Gambler, I Will Always Love You and Islands in the Stream. Visit www.onfife.com

The first Bowhouse Market weekend of 2022 takes place this Saturday and Sunday. The regular events at the St Monans hub are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. Drop in at workshop and cooking demonstrations to look deeper into seasonal produce or grab some lunch from the street food area. The market runs from 10am to 4pm both days. Based on Balcaskie Estate, Bowhouse opened in 2017 to provide the missing link between farm and fork. Visit www.bowhousefife.com

Two authors will be sharing their latest works at Toppings in St Andrews this week. The bookshop will host crime writer James Oswald on Tuesday and Jenni Fagan on Thursday. Oswald will discuss his latest Detective McLean novel All That Lives, while Fagan looks at her novel Hex. Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk

‘Stand By’ – the brutally authentic story of four police officers struggling to remain in control as the community serve disintegrates around them, returns to the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on Tuesday. In this unique performance, audiences are asked to wear single-earpiece headphones, as police officers do. Visit byretheatre.com

Free cycle training sessions for adults to help increase skills, gain confidence and get out on your bike more are being held by Greener Kirkcaldy. Cycle with Confidence, which takes place on Sunday morning at 10.30am, is a level two course. The event is free, but booking is essential. Visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk

