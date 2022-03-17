Ten things to do in Fife this week

After postponing the show last summer due to Covid restrictions, Jason Manford brings his ‘Like Me’ tour to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline tomorrow (Friday). Audiences are guaranteed an evening of laughter from the nationally acclaimed comedian. It’s been a busy few years for Jason, who will be known by many for appearances on television shows including The Masked Singer, Starstruck, What Would Your Kid Do, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Live at the Apollo. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews runs at the town’s Byre Theatre from March 25 to 27.

Filmmakers from around the world will gather, not only to showcase their work, but to engage directly wtih cinema-goers and the wider community in a range of supporting events.

Jason Manford plays the Alhambra, Dunfermline.

The Sands’ programme, which runs over three days, includes nine fiction and non-fiction feature films – including a special mystery film yet to be announced – many of which have only been seen previously at the biggest film festivals in the world.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society are preparing to play to an audience at Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk on Sunday at 3pm. The programme of music was originally planned for its spring concert in 2020 including Danzon No. 2 and Concerto for Orchestra by John Gourlay. Tickets must be booked in advance. Visit www.kirkcaldyorchestralsociety.org

This Saturday, Cupar town centre will come alive with the regular Farmers Market. The popular market offers a great range of fresh produce when it visits the town on the third Saturday of every month. Why not pop along and see what the traders have on offer. Open from 9am to 1pm.

Kirkcaldy singer songwriter PG Ciarletta headlines PJ Molloys in Dunfermline on Saturday night. This is his first headline show with a full band. Support will come from Mosaics and Cameron Ledwidge. To find out more or for tickets search for PJ Molloys on Facebook.

Kirkcaldy singer-songwriter Phil 'PG' Ciarletta will headline a gig at PJ Molloys this weekend.

Lochgelly Centre hosts the eastern divisional round of the Scottish Community Drama Association’s One Act Play Festival in the coming days. The event, which features the work of amateur dramatics groups from across the region, runs from today (Thursday) until Saturday. Visit www.onfife.com

Why not enjoy a lazy afternoon combining jazz and food at Crail Community Hall with its jazz brunch this Sunday. Louise Major and her band will be playing some easy listening jazz while a selection of sweet and savoury food will be available. Running from noon until 3pm, pre-booking is essential. www.crailcommunityhall.co.uk

Award-winning trio Peat and Diesel bring their musical style and sounds to Dunfermline’s Alhambra Theatre on Saturday night.

The three-piece band from Stornoway are taking to the road with their ‘Away with your Wellies’ tour. Visit www.alhambradunfermline.com

Alan Cumming stars in My Old School, showing at the Sands Film Festival in St Andrews.

The hugely successful six-man tribute to rock music’s greatest band AC/DC – Live/Wire comes to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes on Saturday. The show is critically acclaimed for its closeness in look and sound to the real thing. Expect the classics Back in Black, Rosie and Highway to Hell as well as a few gems for the aficiandos. www.onfife.com

The weekly Artisan Friday market takes place tomorrow (Friday) on Kirkcaldy High Street. A range of hot and cold food and drink products will be available, as well as some local crafts. The event runs from 9am to 4pm each Friday and on the last Saturday of every month.

